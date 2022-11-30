Canadian running back Chase Brown was named to the All-Big Ten Second Team on Wednesday, the University of Illinois announced.

Brown, a native of London, Ont., led the Big Ten in rushing yards with 1,643 yards and is second in the nation behind the University of Alabama at Birmingham DeWayne McBride, who finished with 1,713. He has 10 rushing touchdowns and has added 240 yards receiving yards and three additional touchdowns.

The junior helped lead the Fighting Illini to an 8-4 record - their best season since the 2007 season - and second place in the Big Ten West.

Brown was recently also named a finalist for the Doak Walker Award, which honours the top running back in college football in the United States.