The Doak Walker Award announced Tuesday that Canadian running back Chase Brown of the University of Illinois has been named a finalist for the award.

📢Finalists Announced 📢



Chase Brown (Jr.), Illinois



Blake Corum (Jr.) , Michigan



Bijan Robinson (Jr.), Texas pic.twitter.com/NJptScxiBd — Doak Walker Award (@DoakWalkerAward) November 29, 2022

The Doak Walker Award honours the top running back in college football in the United States with previous winners being Seattle Seahawks' Kenneth Walker III and Pittsburgh Steelers' Najee Harris.

Among Brown are fellow finalists Blake Corum of the University of Michigan and Bijan Robinson of the University of Texas.

Brown, a native of London, Ont., is second in the nation behind the University of Alabama at Birmingham's DeWayne McBride (1,713) with 1,643 yards.