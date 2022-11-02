Claypool: 'I feel like I didn’t have the full opportunity to show what I can do this year'

Newly acquired Chicago Bears wide receiver and Abbotsford, BC native Chase Claypool says he's looking forward to a fresh start after his trade from the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Notre Dame product was acquired on Tuesday in exchange for a second-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

"I feel like I didn’t have the full opportunity to show what I can do this year," Claypool said in his introductory press conference. "But, I think I’ve been able to show that in the past. And I’m excited to be able to gain that trust with [Bears quarterback Justin [Fields] to where he knows if he needs a play, he can come to me."

In his third season, his production had dipped with a move to the slot, but the 24-year-old Claypool thinks the move has aided his versatility.

"I mean, I think I tried a new position this year in the slot," Claypool said in his introductory press conference. "I was outside for my first two years and it wasn’t quite the best fit, but it wasn’t the worst either. So, I think maybe it actually helped me in terms of being able to play all three positions on the field now."

Claypool says he doesn't harbour any resentment towards the Steelers over the trade.

"It was hard to take offence to it because I know it’s just the nature of the business," Claypool said. "It’s not like I was like, 'Oh, I want to get out, I want to get out,' or 'I hope I do.' I was just letting the cards play how they were played."

Through eight games this season, Claypool has hauled in 311 yards on 32 receptions with a touchdown.

The Bears (3-5) visit the Miami Dolphins (5-3) on Sunday.