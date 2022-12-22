Washington Commanders' defensive end Chase Young is set to make his season debut against the San Francisco 49ers on Saturday, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Washington DE Chase Young is off the injury report and full go for Saturday vs. SF, per HC Ron Rivera. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 22, 2022

The 23-year-old former second-overall pick by the Commanders in 2020 has yet to play this season after suffering a torn ACL in Week 10 of the 2021 season.

Young, a native of Upper Marlboro, M.d., and product of Ohio State played in nine games last season, tallying 26 combined tackles and 1.5 sacks.

Young's rookie 2020 season saw him earn Defensive Rookie of the Year and Pro-Bowl honours for his 44 combined tackles, four forced fumbles and 7.5 sacks in 15 games.