Checkers beat Canucks in OT to force Game 6 in Calder Cup final

ABBOTSFORD - Jesse Puljujarvi spoiled the party in Abbotsford on Saturday night when he scored at 15:22 of overtime to lift the visiting Charlotte Checkers to a 4-3 victory over the Canucks.

A sold-out crowd at Abbotsford Centre was hoping to see the Canucks — who entered the game leading 3-1 in the best-of-seven championship series — hoist the Calder Cup on home ice, but the best the American Hockey League squad can do now is win the title at Bojangles Coliseum in North Carolina.

Ben Steeves, Brett Chorske and Rasmus Asplund also scored for the Checkers, who outshot the hosts 40-32.

Linus Karlsson scored twice for the Canucks, while Arshdeep Bains had a goal and assist.

The teams were tied 1-1 after the first period and 3-3 heading into the third. Each team went 1-for-2 on the power play.

The first two games of the series were played in Charlotte, with the Canucks winning Game 1 4-3 in double overtime. The Checkers bounced back in Game 2 with a 3-2 win in overtime.

The series shifted to Abbotsford, B.C., for Games 3, 4 and 5. Abbotsford won Game 3 6-1 and took Game 4 3-2.

Only one Canadian team has won the Calder Cup in the previous 11 A-H-L seasons — the 2017-18 Toronto Marlies.

The Checkers, the AHL affiliate for the Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers, swept the Laval Rocket in the Eastern Conference final, while the Canucks bounced the Texas Stars in six games in the Western Conference final.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 21, 2025.