CHARLOTTETOWN — Canada's Chelsea Carey was eliminated at the HearingLife Tour Challenge on Friday morning after dropping a 5-1 decision to Japan's Satsuki Fujisawa.

Carey's Winnipeg-based team played as a threesome at the Grand Slam event as second Emily Zacharias was unavailable.

Third Karlee Burgess threw a game-low 57 per cent as the Carey side fell to 1-3.

In other early games at the Bell Aliant Centre, Brad Gushue of St. John's, N.L., defeated Scotland's Cameron Bryce 6-3 and Switzerland's Silvana Tirinzoni beat Scotland's Rebecca Morrison 6-3.

American John Shuster made a hit in an extra end for a 7-6 victory over Italy's Joel Retornaz.

Three more draws are scheduled for later in the day. The finals are scheduled for Sunday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 4, 2024.