Luis Enrique will not be the next manager of Chelsea, Fabrizio Romano reports.

The Blues have reportedly cooled their interest in the former Spain and Barcelona manager with ex-Bayern Munich boss Julian Nagelsmann still considered the favourite for the job.

While Julian Nagelsmann remains the leading candidate to become Chelsea new coach since March, talks with Luis Enrique are in stand-by and also not expected to advance after meeting in London. 🚨🔵 #CFC



Chelsea have cooled their interest in Luis Enrique, as @Matt_Law_DT called. pic.twitter.com/suW56Uufa4 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) April 20, 2023

Chelsea has been without a permanent manager since the firing of Graham Potter on Apr. 3 with former manager Frank Lampard returning to Stamford Bridge on an interim basis.

Enrique, 52, has been without a job since stepping down from his Spain post following a Round of 16 exit at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Prior to taking over the national team, Enrique managed at Roma, Celta Vigo and Barca, where he led the team to three Copa del Reys, two La Liga titles and the 2015 Champions League title.

As a player, Enrique was one of the very few to play for both Barca and Real Madrid, spending eight years at Camp Nou after five at the Bernabeu.

Romano notes that even though Nagelsmann is the favourite for the position, former Tottenham Hotspur and Paris Saint-Germain manager Mauricio Pochettino remains of interest to Chelsea.