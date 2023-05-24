Could Mason Mount be headed to Old Trafford?

The Athletic's David Ornstein reports the England and Chelsea midfielder is seeking a move to Manchester United and talks between the two clubs are expected.

Mount, 24, is a product of the Blues academy, but is headed into the final year of his contract with a renewal looking increasingly unlikely. Should Mount make it clear that he won't re-sign, Chelsea would consider selling the player even though incoming manager Mauricio Pochettino would like for him to be part of his squad next season.

A number of issues remain before a transfer can be agreed upon, including a fee and the status of United ownership with the Glazer family's protracted sale process still playing out. There is also the belief that a striker will be the Red Devils' priority in the upcoming transfer window with Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane and Victor Osimhen of Napoli believed to be targets.

Ornstein notes that other potential suitors, including Liverpool, Arsenal and Mount's former manager Thomas Tuchel at Bayern, could be dissuaded from bidding should Mount make it clear that he only wants United.

A native of Portsmouth, Mount made his senior debut for Chelsea in 2017 and has made 195 appearances across all competitions with the club over four seasons, scoring 33 goals.

Internationally, Mount has been capped 36 times by the Three Lions and was a member of the squad that went to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Mount is next in action on Thursday as the Blues play at United in their penultimate fixture of the season.