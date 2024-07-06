SEATTLE -- — Chennedy Carter scored a season-high 33 points and rookie Angel Reese extended her WNBA record for consecutive games with a double-double to 12 to help the Chicago sky beat the Seattle Storm 88-84 Friday night.

Carter shot 15 for 24 and Reese finished with a career-high 27 points and 10 rebounds. Reese, who went into the game leading the WNBA in rebounds (11.8 per game) and offensive rebounds (4.8), made 8 of 13 from the field, 2 of 2 from 3-point range and 9 of 10 from the free-throw line — including 4 of 4 in the final 20 seconds.

Reese hit a 3-pointer that gave Chicago (8-11) a 78-70 lead with 6:16 to play. Jewell Loyd hit a pull-up jumper and a tip-in putback to cut the deficit to four with 4 minutes remaining and Jordan Horston made a 3-pointer followed by back-to-back baskets by Ezi Magbegor pulled the Storm to 84-82 with 20.2 seconds left before Reese sealed it from the free-throw line.

Seattle (13-7) had its four-game win streak — all by double-digit margins — snapped.

Horston led the Storm with a season-high 20 points on 8-of-11 shooting. Nneka Ogwumike added 16 points and Loyd 13. Ezi Magbegor also scored 13 with eight rebounds and a career-high eight blocks and Skylar Diggins-Smith finished with 12 points and nine assists.

Rookie Camila Cardoso finished with nine points, eight rebounds and two blocks for Chicago.