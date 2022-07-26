Longtime TSN curling commentator and analyst Cheryl Bernard is stepping away from the broadcast booth to focus on her family and other responsibilities.

"I've had the best seat in the house for some of the best curling ever," Bernard said in a statement on Twitter on Tuesday. "My years with TSN has given me a real sense of what this sport does for communities across Canada and how TSN plays an important role in connecting competitive sport with community spirt. Thank you to the players, the fans, and TSN for the incredible journey these past eight years. But now is the time for me to focus on family and my responsibilities as President and CEO of Canada's Sports Hall of Fame."

Following an impressive playing career, highlighted by a memorable silver medal victory at the 2010 Winter Olympics in Vancouver, Bernard joined TSN as a broadcaster in 2014. The native of Calgary spent eight seasons with TSN Curling, working prestigious events such as the Scotties Tournament of Hearts, Tim Hortons Brier and Olympic Trials.

In 2018, Bernard became the president and chief executive officer of Canada's Sports Hall of Fame.

"I'll still be curling's #1 fan, cheering from the sidelines, and I'm looking forward to continuing the great work of Canada's Sports Hall of Fame to shine the spotlight on inspiring athletes form across the country," she said.

We will miss you in the booth, @CBernardCurler! https://t.co/E52n2glb4N — Curling Canada (@CurlingCanada) July 26, 2022

A massive loss for us. One of my best pals. Continue shining bright my friend!!!! https://t.co/kunOKeaCGW — Bryan Mudryk (@BryanMudryk) July 26, 2022