Cheryl Pounder will replace Ray Ferraro as the colour commentary voice in EA Sport NHL 24 video game. The two-time Olympic gold medallist will be the first female commentator for the franchise, which began in 1997.

Ferraro had been the colour voice of the game since NHL 15, working with Mike Emrick and Eddie Olczyk from 2015-19, and with James Cybulski from 2020-23.

Was a great experience for me to work with the amazing people involved for years @EASPORTSNHL ..just loved it. David, Danny @Rammer34 @JamesCybulski and crew were all so great. @cherylpounder will do a great job https://t.co/N4AZnHkNbf — Ray Ferraro (@rayferraro21) August 17, 2023

Pounder, 47, appeared as a colour commentator and analyst for the 2014, 2018, and 2022 Winter Olympic games as well as TSN's regional coverage of the Ottawa Senators. She also appears on TSN's NHL panels and Tradecentre broadcasts.

The Montreal, Que., native is also a five-time gold medallist at the World Championships and seven-time Nations Cup goal medallist.