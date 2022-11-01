Why Bears fans should feel good about their future

The Chicago Bears are acquiring Canadian wide receiver Chase Claypool from the Pittsburgh Steelers, ESPN reports.

The Steelers will receive a second-round pick back in the deal.

BREAKING: The Bears are trading for Steelers WR Chase Claypool, per source. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) November 1, 2022

The 24-year-old Claypool has 32 catches for 311 yards and a touchdown in eight games this season.

Drafted in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft, Claypool had 62 catches, 873 yards and nine touchdowns in his rookie season - all career highs.

In 38 career NFL games, all with the Steelers, Claypool has totaled 153 catches for 2,044 yards and 12 touchdowns.

The trade comes one day after the Bears traded linebacker Roquan Smith to the Baltimore Ravens for a second-round pick and fifth-round pick.

More details to follow.