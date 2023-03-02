The Chicago Blackhawks are acquiring forward Anders Bjork from the Buffalo Sabres in exchange for future considerations, it was announced Thursday.

Bjork has appeared in one NHL games this season for Buffalo, spending the majority of the year with the AHL's Rochester Americans.

Bjork is in the final year of a three-year, $4.8 million deal that carries a $1.6 million cap hit.

He has spent parts of the past three seasons in Buffalo after coming over in a deal with the Boston Bruins in April of 2021.

A native of Mequon, Wis., Bjork was selected in the fifth round (No. 146 overall) by the Bruins in the 2014 NHL Draft.