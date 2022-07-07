MONTREAL — The Toronto Maple Leafs traded underperforming goaltender Petr Mrazek and the 25th pick in the 2022 NHL draft to the Chicago Blackhawks for the 38th selection Thursday.

The move gives Toronto much-needed space on its salary cap with Mrazek's US$3.8-million ticket now off the books and free agency set to open next week.

The Leafs signed the Czech netminder to a three-year, $11.4-million contract last summer, but he never came close to living up to expectations in an injury-hit campaign.

The 30-year-old was 12-6-0 with a sub-par .888 save percentage and 3.34 goals-against average in his only season with Toronto.

The club could have an entirely new crease combination next season with No. 1 goaltender Jack Campbell poised to hit unrestricted free agency.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 7, 2022.