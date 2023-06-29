The Chicago Blackhawks are acquiring the rights to forward Corey Perry from the Tampa Bay Lightning in exchange for a 2024 seventh-round pick, it was announced.

Perry is set to become a free agent on July 1, coming off a two-year, $2 million deal.

TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun reports that talks are already underway between Perry and the Blackhawks ahead of Saturday's UFA market opening.

The 38-year-old appeared in 81 games last season for the Lightning, scoring 12 goals and adding 13 assists for 25 points. He also had two goals and three assists in six playoff games as the Lightning were eliminated by the Toronto Maple Leafs in the opening round.

Perry won the Hart Memorial Trophy in 2011 while with the Anaheim Ducks where he's spent 14 of his 18 NHL seasons. He played the previous two years with the Lightning and also had stints for the Montreal Canadiens and Dallas Stars.

In 1,257 career NHL games, Perry has 417 goals and 466 assists for 883 points. He has two All-Star Game nods and won a Stanley Cup with the Ducks in 2007.

Blackhawks get pick and then buy out Bailey

The Blackhawks made another deal earlier on Thursday, getting Josh Bailey from the New York Islanders. But Bailey won't get to play alongside top pick Connor Bedard as Chicago is placing him on unconditional waivers for the purposes of a buyout, reports TSN Hockey Insider Chris Johnston.

A second-round pick in 2026 accompanies Bailey to Chicago in exchange for future considerations.

The ninth overall selection of the 2008 NHL Entry Draft out of the Ontario Hockey League's Windsor Spitfires, Bailey has appeared in 1,057 NHL games over 15 seasons with the team. He is third all-time in games played in franchise history. He appeared in 64 games in 2022-2023, notching eight goals and 17 assists.