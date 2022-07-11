Biron: People in Buffalo are going to be loud about wanting Patrick Kane

The Chicago Blackhawks placed forwards Brett Connolly and Henrik Borgstrom on unconditional waivers Monday for the purpose of a buyout.

Connolly was signed through next season at a cap hit $3.5 million. His buyout will leave $1.12 million in dead cap for the Blackhawks in each of the next two seasons.

The 30-year-old winger appeared in just nine games with the Blackhawks last season, posting one assist. He added 17 goals and 35 points in 37 games with the AHL's Rockford IceHogs.

Borgstrom was also signed through next season at a cap hit $1.1 million. Since he's 24-years-old, the buyout will only leave Chicago with a cap charge of $83,334 this season and a cap charge of $183,334 next season.

A Henrik Borgström buyout by the Chicago #Blackhawks will cost 1/3 of the remaining value because he is less than 26 years of age.



The buyout lasts 2 years, spanning until 2024:

22-23: $83,334

23-24: $183.334https://t.co/klfl48KxIu pic.twitter.com/KRRSaop7vE — CapFriendly (@CapFriendly) July 11, 2022

Borgstrom had four goals and seven points in 52 games with the Blackhawks this past season.

A first-round pick of the Florida Panthers in 2016, Borgstrom has 13 goals and 26 points in 110 career games with the Blackhawks and Panthers.

Facing a cap recapture charge of $5.54 as a result of Duncan Keith's retirement, the Blackhawks will now carry roughly $7.5 million of dead cap into next season.