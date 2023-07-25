Chicago Blackhawks chairman and principal owner Rocky Wirtz has died at the age of 70 after a brief illness, the team confirmed Tuesday night in a statement.

We are deeply saddened to join the Wirtz Family in mourning the sudden passing of our Chairman W. Rockwell “Rocky” Wirtz today at the age of 70. pic.twitter.com/WA58pXWl9M — Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) July 26, 2023

Wirtz served as the head of the Blackhawks and president of the Wirtz Corporation since his father, Bill Wirtz, died in 2007. He also owned half of the United Center – where the Blackhawks and Chicago Bulls play – alongside Jerry Reinsdorf.

"Our hearts are very heavy today," said his son and Blackhawks CEO, Danny Wirtz in a news release.

"Our dad was a passionate businessman committed to making Chicago a great place to live, work and visit, but his true love was for his family and close friends. He was a loving father, a devoted husband to Marilyn, a brother, a nephew, an uncle and a doting grandfather to six remarkable grandchildren. His passing leaves a huge hole in the hearts of any and we will miss him terribly."

Wirtz's tenure oversaw three Stanley Cup titles in 2010, 2013 and 2015 but was not without controversy. Wirtz drew criticism for comments he made early last year regarding the franchise's sexual assault scandal from 2010, telling a reporter at a town hall "We're not going to talk about Kyle Beach." Wirtz apologized for the comments later that evening.

According to the Chicago Sun-Times, Wirtz's last public appearance was in March of 2022 when he introduced Kyle Davidson as the organization's next general manager. Wirtz’s son, Danny, has been Blackhawks CEO since 2020.

More to come.