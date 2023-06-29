The Chicago Blackhawks have agreed to terms on a one-year, $4 million deal with pending unrestricted free agent forward Corey Perry.

Perry was acquired by the Blackhawks earlier on Thursday from the Tampa Bay Lightning in exchange for a seventh-round pick in next year’s draft.

The 38-year-old appeared in 81 games last season for the Lightning and posted 12 goals with 13 assists.

He also skated in six playoff games and added two goals and three assists.

The Peterborough, ON native has also appeared for the Anaheim Ducks, Dallas Stars and Montreal Canadiens over the course of his 1,257 game career.

He has scored 417 goals in the NHL and captured the 2007 Stanley Cup as a member of the Ducks.