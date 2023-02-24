Finally, the NHL’s forward-thinking GMs have looked in the rear-view mirror.

It took a 16-year NHL defenceman to trade for the first premier rearguard during the deadline period.

Boston GM Don Sweeney, who played more than 1,000 games on the blueline, traded for newly available defenceman Dmitry Orlov from Washington on Thursday night, ending a mini run on forwards.

Centre Bo Horvat (Islanders), right winger Vladimir Tarasenko (Rangers) and centre Ryan O’Reilly (Toronto) were the first three big names traded. All to Eastern Conference teams, by the way. Just like Orlov.

It remains a mystery how the NHL’s best team – in the midst of one of the NHL’s all-time best seasons with an .816 point percentage – can get better.

But the Bruins’ No. 1-ranked defence featuring Charlie McAvoy and Hampus Lindholm has added a Stanley Cup-winning defenceman with 74 games of playoff experience.

Orlov never even made it to the weekly TSN Trade Bait list because no sooner was he available than he was traded.

That he was the first significant defenceman dealt was not expected because Arizona’s Jakob Chychrun (No. 3) and Columbus’ Vladislav Gavrikov (No. 4) – previously linked to the Bruins – have been staples among the top five on TSN’s list.

But they remain off the ice and in limbo for “trade-related reasons.”

San Jose’s Timo Meier is still No. 1 – where he has taken up permanent residence – while Chicago’s Patrick Kane has moved from No. 8 to No. 2.

Kane has seven goals and 10 points in his past four games.

The future Hall of Famer was publicly disappointed the Rangers acquired Tarasenko, but TSN’s Darren Dreger reports the Rangers are hunting for a third party to broker another deal.

Kane is in the final season of an eight-year, $10.5-million AAV contract.

All four major deals so far – Horvat, Tarasenko, O’Reilly and Orlov – have included salary retention, two of them (O’Reilly and Orlov) involving Minnesota as an intermediary retaining 50 per cent of an already halved AAV.

New to the TSN list this week are two of St. Louis three first-round picks. The Blues collected 2023 firsts from the Rangers and Toronto in the Tarasenko and O’Reilly deals, respectively.

 

TSN Trade Bait Board: February 24

 
Player Pos Age GP G P Cap Hit 2023-24
1. Timo Meier, SJ LW 26 57 31 52 $6M RFA
2. Patrick Kane, Chi RW 34 54 16 45 $10.5M UFA
3. Jakob Chychrun, Ari LD 24 36 7 28 $4.6M 2 Yrs
4. Jake McCabe, Chi LD 29 54 2 19 $4M 2 Yrs
5. Vladislav Gavrikov, CBJ LD 27 52 3 10 $2.8M UFA
6. Ivan Barbashev, StL RW 27 58 10 29 $2.25M UFA
7. Luke Schenn, Van RD 33 55 3 21 $850K UFA
8. Sam Lafferty, Chi C 27 51 10 21 $1.15M 1 Yr
9. James van Riemsdyk, Phi LW 33 39 9 23 $7M UFA 
10. St. Louis' 1st-Round Picks              
11. Lars Eller, Wsh C 33 58 7 16 $3.5M UFA
12. Shayne Gostisbehere, Ari LD 29 50 9 29 $4.5M UFA
13. Carson Soucy, Sea LD 28 57 2 10 $2.75M UFA
14. Brock Boeser, Van RW 25 50 10 37 $6.65M 2 Yrs
15. Mattias Ekholm, Nsh LD 32 56 5 18 $6.25M 3 Yrs
16. Erik Karlsson, SJ RD 32 59 18 76 $11.5M 4 Yrs
17. Cam Talbot, Ott G 35 28 2.90 .905 $3.67M UFA
18. James Reimer, SJ G 34 30 3.29 .895 $2.25M UFA
19. Vitali Kravtsov, NYR RW 23 28 3 6 $875K RFA
20. Jesse Puljujarvi, Edm RW 24 56 5 14 $3M RFA
21. Nick Bjugstad, Ari C 30 58 13 23 $900K UFA
22. Gustav Nyquist, CBJ LW 33 48 10 22 $5.5M UFA
23. Nick Jensen, Wsh RD 32 60 2 22 $2.5M UFA
24. Kasperi Kapanen, Pit RW 26 43 7 20 $3.2M 1 Yr
25. Nick Schmaltz, Ari RW 27 42 16 37 $5.85M 3 Yrs
26. Jakub Vrana, Det LW 26 4 1 2 $5.25M 1 Yr
27. New Jersey's 1st-Round Pick              
28. Warren Foegele, Edm LW 26 44 10 16 $2.75M 1 Yr
29. Jordan Greenway, Min LW 25 41 2 6 $3M 2 Yrs
30. Nick Seeler, Phi LD 29 56 3 10 $775K 1 Yr
31. Max Domi, Chi C 27 57 17 46 $3M UFA
32. Evgenii Dadonov, Mtl LW 33 48 4 18 $5M UFA
33. Dmitry Kulikov, Ana LD 32 59 3 15 $2.25M UFA
34. Karel Vejmelka, Ari G 26 40 3.38 .903 $2.73M 2 Yrs
35. John Klingberg, Ana RD 30 48 7 22 $7M UFA
36. Sean Monahan, Mtl C 28 25 6 17 $6.38M UFA
37. Tanner Jeannot, Nsh LW 25 56 5 14 $800K RFA
38. Erik Gustafsson, Wsh LD 30 59 7 35 $800K UFA
39. Joonas Korpisalo, CBJ G 28 27 3.10 .914 $1.3M UFA
40. Colton Parayko, StL RD 29 55 3 19 $6.5M 7 Yrs
 

 