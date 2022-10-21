The Talking Point: Which teams should target Patrick Kane?

The Chicago Blackhawks activated defenceman Jake McCabe off of injured reserve on Friday.

McCabe missed all of training camp after being given a 10-12 week timeline for recovery from cervical spine surgery on Sept. 13.

We have activated Jake McCabe off injury reserve 🙌 pic.twitter.com/CZCVR6NaGK — Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) October 21, 2022

McCabe, 28, had had four goals and 22 points in 75 games with the Blackhawks last season, his first with the team.

He joined Chicago on a four-year, $16 million contract - carrying a $4 million cap hit - as a free agent in 2021.

Selected in the second round of the 2012 draft by the Sabres, McCabe had previously spent his entire career in Buffalo.