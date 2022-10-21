1h ago
Blackhawks activate McCabe (spine surgery) off IR
The Chicago Blackhawks activated defenceman Jake McCabe off of injured reserve on Friday. McCabe missed all of training camp after being given a 10-12 week timeline for recovery from cervical spine surgery on Sept. 13.
TSN.ca Staff
The Talking Point: Which teams should target Patrick Kane?
The Chicago Blackhawks activated defenceman Jake McCabe off of injured reserve on Friday.
McCabe missed all of training camp after being given a 10-12 week timeline for recovery from cervical spine surgery on Sept. 13.
McCabe, 28, had had four goals and 22 points in 75 games with the Blackhawks last season, his first with the team.
He joined Chicago on a four-year, $16 million contract - carrying a $4 million cap hit - as a free agent in 2021.
Selected in the second round of the 2012 draft by the Sabres, McCabe had previously spent his entire career in Buffalo.