Marian Hossa is set to be the eighth player to have his number hang from the United Center rafters.

The Chicago Blackhawks will retire the Hockey Hall of Famer's No. 81 in a ceremony on Nov. 20.

With the Blackhawks, Hossa won three Stanley Cup championships (2010, 2013 and 2015). He stepped away from the game ahead of the 2017-18 season due to suffering from eczema. His contract was dealt to the Arizona Coyotes in July 18.

Hossa signed a ceremonial one-day contract to retire with the Blackhawks on April 7, 2022.

Originally drafted 12th overall by the Ottawa Senators at the 1997 NHL Draft, the Stará Lubovna, Slovakia native was a five-time NHL All-Star in his career split between the Senators, Atlanta Thrashers, Pittsburgh Penguins, Detroit Red Wings and Blackhawks.

He was elected to the Hockey Hall of Fame as part of the 2020 class in his first year of eligibility alongside Jarome Iginla, Kevin Lowe, Kim St-Pierre and Doug Wilson.

In 1,309 career NHL games, he registered 525 goals and 1,134 points.