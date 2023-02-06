Trade Bait: How likely are big names Kane, Toews and Karlsson to move?

Chicago Blackhawks star forward Patrick Kane has yet to make a decision on his future with the NHL trade deadline less than a month away.

Kane told reporters on Monday that his agent Pat Brisson has heard from a few interested teams, and noted over the summer that they figured they would take it all the way up to the deadline (March 3) before making the decision of whether or not he would be traded.

“There’s definitely opportunities out there that are intriguing and could be exciting," Kane said of the trade interest he's garnering. "We’ll see.”

The No. 3 player on TSN's Trade Bait board, Kane has nine goals and 34 points through 45 games this season as the Blackhawks sit 31st in the NHL's overall standings.

The 34-year-old is in the final season of an eight-year, $84 million contract with an average annual value of $10.5 million.

Drafted first overall by the Blackhawks in 2007, Kane has spent his entire NHL career with the franchise, winning three Stanley Cup championships (2010, 2013, 2015). A nine-time NHL All-Star, he has won the Calder Trophy (2008), Hart Memorial Trophy (2016), Art Ross Trophy (2016), Ted Lindsay Award (2016), and Conn Smythe Trophy (2013).

In 1,152 career regular season games, the native of Buffalo, New York has 439 goals and 1,214 points. In 136 games playoff games, he has 52 goals and 132 points.