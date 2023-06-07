The Chicago Blackhawks have signed forward Andreas Athanasiou to a two-year, $8.5 million contract, TSN Hockey Insider Chris Johnston reports.

The 28-year-old scored 20 goals and added 20 assists with the Blackhawks this past season, his first in Chicago.

Athanasiou is coming off a one-year, $3 million contract he signed with the Blackhawks in 2022.

The Woodbridge, Ont., native has scored 125 goals and 111 assists in 459 career games with the Blackhawks, Detroit Red Wings, Edmonton Oilers, and Los Angeles Kings. He posted a career high 30 goals and 24 assists in 2017-18 while with Detroit.

Athanasiou was originally drafted in the fourth round (110th overall) by the Red Wings in the 2012 NHL Draft.