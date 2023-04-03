The Chicago Blackhawks signed forward Gavin Hayes to a three-year, entry-level deal on Monday.

Hayes, 18, was drafted 66th overall by the Blackhawks in the 2022 NHL Draft last June.

The Ypsilanti, Mich., native played last season with the Ontario Hockey League's Flint Firebirds where he had 41 goals and 81 points in 66 games.

In Hayes' two-year OHL career, Hayes has 60 goals and 130 points in 131 games.

Hayes also represented the United States at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup in 2021 where he registered two goals and three points in four games.