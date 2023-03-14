The Chicago Blackhawks signed defenceman Wyatt Kaiser to a three-year, entry level deal worth $2.75 million on Tuesday.

Kaiser, 20, was drafted 81st overall in the 2020 NHL Draft by the Blackhawks.

The 6-foot defenceman played last season with the NCAA's University of Minnesota-Duluth and registered five goals and 23 points in 35 games last season.

In Kaiser's three seasons in the NCAA he has seven goals and 52 points in 97 career NCAA games.

The native of Andover, Minn., represented the United States at the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship where he had two goals and three points in five games