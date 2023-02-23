The Chicago Blackhawks have acquired forward Hunter Drew from the Anaheim Ducks in exchange for forward Josiah Slavin, the team announced on Thursday.

Drew, 24, was originally selected in the sixth round (178th overall) by the Ducks in the 2018 NHL Draft. He has no points in two career NHL games. The Kingston, Ont., native has five goals and six assists in 44 games with the AHL's San Diego Gulls this season.

Slavin, 24, has one assist in 15 career NHL games. The Erie, Colo., native was originally selected 193rd overall by the Blackhawks in the 2018 NHL Draft.