The Chicago Bulls have shut down guard Lonzo Ball (knee) for the remainder of the season.

"The focus for Ball will continue to be on the resolution of his discomfort and a full return for the 2023-24 season."



Pain and discomfort have persisted in Ball's left knee following two surgeries at the beginning and end of 2022.

“Despite making significant increases in strength and function over the past several months, Bulls guard Lonzo Ball continues to experience performance limiting discomfort during participation in high level basketball-related activities," said Bulls executive vice president of basketball operations Artūras Karnišovas. "Considering the required time period to achieve the necessary level of fitness to return-to-play and the current stage of the NBA season, Ball will not return this season. The focus for Ball will continue to be on the resolution of his discomfort and a full return for the 2023-24 season.”

In 2021-22, Ball averaged 13 points, 5.4 rebounds and 5.1 assists through 35 games before being shut down due to the knee surgery.

The second overall pick by the Los Angeles Lakers in 2017, Ball spent two seasons with the Lakers before being traded to the New Orleans Pelicans in the deal that sent Anthony Davis to Los Angeles. After two seasons in New Orleans, Ball was traded again to the Chicago Bulls in a sign-and-trade on Aug. 8, 2021. He signed a four-year, $85 million contract extension with the Bulls on Aug. 21, 2021.