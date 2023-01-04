Ryan Borucki is headed to the Senior Circuit.

The 28-year-old lefty has signed a minor-league deal with the Chicago Cubs, reports FanSided's Robert Murray.

Left-hander Ryan Borucki is in agreement on a minor-league contract with the Chicago Cubs, source said. Borucki, 28, posted a 4.26 ERA in 21 games with the Mariners last season after five years with the Blue Jays. — Robert Murray (@ByRobertMurray) January 4, 2023

Borucki is from nearby Highland Park, IL.

Borucki split last season between the Toronto Blue Jays and Seattle Mariners. In a combined 32 appearances, Borucki was 2-0 with a 5.68 earned run average and 1.382 WHIP over 25.1 innings pitched.

Originally taken in the 15th round of the 2012 MLB Amateur Draft, Borucki had spent the previous four seasons with the Jays, making 64 appearances.