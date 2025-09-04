Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese has been suspended one game after receiving her eighth technical foul of the season.

In the WNBA, a player or coach is automatically suspended without pay for one game upon receiving an eighth technical foul during the regular season.

Reese received her eighth technical foul of the 2025 season with 46 seconds remaining in the second quarter of Wednesday's game against the Connecticut Sun.

She will serve the suspension against the Indiana Fever on Friday.

Reese, 23, is averaging 14.7 points, 12.6 rebounds and 3.7 assists this season, her second in the league after being taken seventh overall by the Sky in 2024.