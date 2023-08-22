The Chicago White Sox announced on Tuesday that they have fired executive vice president Ken Williams and general manager Rick Hahn.

Williams, 59, was a former player for the White Sox from 1986-89, and took over as general manager from 2000-12 before being promoted to the role of executive vice president.

He held the role of GM when the White Sox broke the 'Curse of the Billy Goat' in 2005, winning their first World Series since 1917.

Hahn began his MLB career as an agent in 2000, before he joined the White Sox organization in 2002. When Williams ascended to the executive VP role, Hahn was promoted to general manager in October of 2012.

The White Sox qualified for the post-season just once under Hahn, in the COVID-19 pandemic-shortened 2020 season. Hahn was voted Sporting News Executive of the Year that season.

"This is an incredibly difficult decision for me to make because they are both talented individuals with long-term relationships at the White Sox," team chairman Jerry Reinsdorf said in a statement.

"Ken is like a son to me, and I will always consider him a member of my family. I want to personally thank Ken and Rick for all they have done for the Chicago White Sox."

Chicago is mired in a disastrous season, sitting fourth in the American League Central at 49-76 entering play on Tuesday, 21 games out of the final wild card spot.

Additionally, after reliever Keynan Middleton was traded to the New York Yankees at the trade deadline earlier this month, he alleged that there were 'no rules' in the White Sox clubhouse, and ripped the organization.

The team refuted the claim, and they are now searching for replacements for both positions in their head office as they drift toward another rebuild this upcoming offseason.