The Chicago White Sox are hiring Pedro Grifol as the team's next manager, according to multiple reports.

Grifol most recently served as bench coach of the Kansas City Royals.

Fuentes nos confirman a mí y a @Buster_ESPN que el gran Pedro Grifol será el próximo manager de los Medias Blancas de Chicago. — Marly Rivera (@MarlyRiveraESPN) November 1, 2022

