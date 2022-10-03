Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa is expected to announce his retirement on Monday, according to multiple reports.

The White Sox surprised many in 2020 by replacing Rick Renteria – who led the team their first playoff berth in over a decade earlier that year – with La Russa, who previously served as White Sox manager from 1979 to 1986. Brought in by owner Jerry Reinsdorf to push the team to the next level, La Russa’s White Sox won 93 games in 2021 and their first division title since 2008 last season but fell in four games to the Houston Astros in the American League Division Series.

Facing high expectations in 2022 in a weak Central Division, the White Sox struggled to hit their stride all season and enter play Monday at 78-80, officially eliminated from playoff contention.

La Russa guided the Oakland Athletics from 1986 to 1995, winning three straight pennants from 1988 to 1990 and a World Series title in 1989. He then moved to the St. Louis Cardinals in 1996 and won three pennants (2004, 2006, 2011) and two World Series titles (2006, 2011) over 16 seasons. All in all, La Russa has managed 35 seasons in the big leagues and owns a regular season record of 2,899-2,514.

In December of 2013, La Russa was elected to the National Baseball Hall of Fame.