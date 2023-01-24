A source familiar with Major League Baseball's investigation process confirmed to The Athletic's Britt Ghiroli and Katie Strang that newly signed Chicago White Sox pitcher Mike Clevinger is under investigation by the league after allegations of domestic abuse involving the mother of his 10-month-old child and child abuse.

The 32-year-old right-hander signed a one-year, $8 million deal with the White Sox in December after spending the past three years with the San Diego Padres.

The mother of Clevinger's child told Ghiroli and Strang that she has been in contact with the league's Department of Investigations since the summer and alleges acts of physical, emotional and verbal abuse from Clevinger, as well as the Jacksonville native throwing used chewing tobacco on their child.

The mother of the child made the allegations public for the first time earlier on Tuesday in an Instagram Story.

The source also tells Ghiroli and Strang that the White Sox were unaware of the investigation prior to his signing.

When reached for an on-the-record statement before publication, Clevinger's lawyer responded to Ghiroli via text message.

“We need to fairly and thoroughly protect our client and at the same time be respectful of the White Sox and MLB," Seth Levinson wrote. "We need time before responding.”

In a statement to Ghiroli and Strang, the White Sox said they are supportive of the process.

“Major League Baseball and the Chicago White Sox take any and all allegations very seriously, and the White Sox are completely supportive of the Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse policy shared by MLB and the MLBPA,” the team said. “MLB opened an investigation after learning of these allegations. The White Sox were not aware of the allegations or the investigation at the time of his signing. The White Sox will refrain from comment until MLB’s investigative process has reached its conclusion.”

The Padres, with whom Clevinger played at the time of the alleged incidents, did not issue comment.

Clevinger is set to embark on a seventh MLB campaign. He spent the first four-plus seasons of his career with Cleveland and did not play in 2021 following Tommy John surgery.