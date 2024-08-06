The 2024 NFL regular season kicks off in 30 days on TSN.

For a few hours last night, I thought I’d be reacting to a blockbuster NFL trade while sipping my morning coffee.

Instead, I’m still waiting for a major trade to go down.

There were reports last night that the Pittsburgh Steelers were close to landing star wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk in a trade with the San Francisco 49ers.

Instead, it seems like the Steelers are now out on a potential deal for Aiyuk following a report that they were unwilling to meet the 49ers’ trade demands for the standout receiver.

According to NBC Sports Bay Area reporter Matt Maiocco, San Francisco has shifted its focus and laid out “the framework of trades that would send Aiyuk to the Cleveland Browns or the New England Patriots.”

That’s a tough break for Steelers fans that thought a trade to acquire Aiyuk was close to happening.

It might be even worse for 49ers’ fans holding out hope that Aiyuk will be back with the team this season.

Per Maiocco’s report, it’s now up to Aiyuk to determine if he will “accept the contract terms” with either the Browns or the Patriots.

There’s a good chance that Aiyuk could be traded by the time that you read this column.

In the meantime, I’ve temporarily shifted my focus to baseball and the team that is threatening to match the modern-day MLB record for the most losses in a season.

When will the Chicago White Sox win another game?

FanDuel has extended its special novelty market for the White Sox next win, and per their updated odds it’s more likely to come sooner rather than later.

Then again, there’s a very realistic chance that things get a lot worse before they get better for the White Sox.

This is the Morning Coffee for Tuesday August 6th, 2024.

When Will The White Sox Record Losing Streak End?

The Chicago White Sox suffered their 21st consecutive loss on Monday night.

With the loss, the White Sox matched the 1988 Baltimore Orioles – which started 0-21 that season – for the longest losing streak in American League history.

Chicago’s losing streak is also tied for the second-longest by any MLB team dating back to 1900.

The all-time MLB record is 26 straight losses by the 1889 Louisville Colonels of the American association.

Last night’s 5-1 loss to the Oakland Athletics marked the 32nd time this season that the White Sox have been held to one or fewer runs in a game.

They are 0-56 when they trail after six innings.

They are 0-14 in games played on Mondays.

Last night’s loss was Chicago’s 115th game this season.

The White Sox fell to 27-88 this season – the worst record by any team through 115 games since the Philadelphia Athletics all the way back in 1916.

Chicago is on pace to finish 38-124 this season, which would match the second-most losses in MLB history.

The 1899 Cleveland Spiders own the all-time MLB record for the most losses in a single season with 134.

They are the only team to lose more than 120 games.

The 1962 New York Mets own the modern-day record with 120 losses in their expansion season.

When will the White Sox end their record losing streak?

FanDuel has a special novelty market on-site right now for Chicago’s next win.

The White Sox are up to +165 to win tonight in Oakland.

Chicago to end its slide with a win over the Athletics tomorrow night is currently +280 at FanDuel.

If the White Sox don’t end their losing streak in Oakland, they’ll carry it over to a two-game mini-series with the Chicago Cubs before hosting the New York Yankees this weekend.

Chicago’s next win to come against the Cubs on August 9th is +450 at FanDuel.

Their next win to come against the Cubs on august 10th is +900.

You could find “the White Sox will not win any game before August 15th” right now at +900 at FanDuel.

As for Chicago’s adjusted in-season win total, the number continues to fall.

I recommended a play on the White Sox under 43.5 wins at FanDuel last week.

Since then, that number has dropped all the way to over/under 39.5 wins.

Of course, there will be some opportunities for Chicago to win some games late in the season against opponents that have already been eliminated from playoff contention.

At the same time, the White Sox will have to play the Cubs, Yankees, Houston Astros and San Francisco Giants to round out the next two weeks.

If they don’t win one of their next two games in Oakland, Chicago’s losing streak could legitimately last at least one more week.

The White Sox have gone five straight games without leading at any point – their longest streak since 2019.

The only season in the last 50 years in which they had a longer streak was in 2013 when they had two different six-game stretches without a lead.

It’s so bad that infielder Brooks Baldwin, who debuted for the White Sox on July 19th, has yet to play in a win.

The 16 straight losses marks the second-longest losing streak in games started to begin an MLB career since 1900.

Tonight, Chicago will turn to another rookie in right-handed starter Jonathan Cannon in Oakland.

Cannon is 1-5 with a 4.11 ERA this season.

His only win came all the way back on June 18th against the Houston Astros.

The Athletics will counter with righty Ross Stripling, who is 2-10 with a 5.64 ERA this season.

Oakland has lost five of Stripling’s previous six starts.

Is tonight the night the White Sox finally get a win?

Maybe their epic losing streak does end in Oakland.

At the same time, I’m not willing to bet on it.

At this point, it’s not unreasonable to suggest we’ll see Aiyuk traded before the White Sox win again.

That might not be a bad idea for a novelty market.

Then again, an Aiyuk trade might already be done by the time you read this column.

Have a great day, everyone!