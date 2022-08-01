The Montreal Alouettes have activated linebacker Chris Ackie from the six-game injured list, the team announced Monday.

Le secondeur Chris Ackie a été activé de la liste des bléssés de six matchs 😏 — Alouettes de Montréal (@MTLAlouettes) August 1, 2022

Ackie, 30, missed the Alouettes' last five games due to an ankle injury. The former first-round pick (fourth overall) in the 2015 CFL Draft spent four seasons with the Alouettes (2015-18) before a stint with the Ottawa Redblacks (2019) before returning to the Als.

In 81 career games, the Wilfred Laurier University product has recorded 233 total tackles, eight sacks, four interceptions, and four forced fumbles.