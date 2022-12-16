Braden: ‘You should be excited’ with Bassitt signing

TORONTO — Chris Bassitt is officially a member of the Toronto Blue Jays.

Bassitt and the Blue Jays have agreed to a new three-year deal worth $63 million.

Several media outlets had reported that the 33-year-old right-handed pitcher had signed with Toronto as a free agent on Monday, but the club only confirmed it on Friday.

"Couldn’t be more excited to call this place home for at least the next three years," Bassitt posted on Twitter a long with a photo of the diamond at Rogers Centre. "I’m grateful for the opportunity to join this special group. Let’s do something special."

Bassitt had a 3.42 earned-run average and a 15-9 record for the New York Mets in 2022, setting career highs with 30 starts, 181 2/3 innings pitched, and 167 strikeouts.

He was drafted by the Chicago White Sox in 2011 and made his Major League debut with the club in 2014.

Bassitt spent the next six seasons in Oakland, wrapping up his time in an Athletics uniform with an all-star appearance in 2021.

The six-foot-five, 217-pound Bassitt has made 123 starts and 13 relief appearances over the course of his eight-year career, earning a 46-34 record, a 3.45 ERA, and a 1.20 WHIP.

Left-handed pitcher Anthony Kay has been designated for assignment to make room on the Blue Jays 40-man roster.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 16, 2022.