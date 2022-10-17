Head coach Nick Nurse told reporters that forward Chris Boucher practised Monday as he continues to work his way back from a hamstring injury.

Nurse added he hopes Boucher will be ready to go as the Toronto Raptors open their 2022-23 campaign Wednesday against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Boucher appeared in three preseason games, missing Toronto's last two exhibition contests with the injury. The Montreal native is heading into his fifth season with the Raptors. He averaged 9.4 points and 6.2 rebounds in 80 games last season.

Otto Porter Jr., who is also dealing with a hamstring injury, did not practice on Monday and according to The Athletic's Eric Koreen, could be out for a bit.

Boucher went through most of a hard practice today. Porter did not participate. I'd expect the latter to be out for a little bit — (((Eric Koreen))) (@ekoreen) October 17, 2022

Signed to a two-year deal by the Raptors in the off-season, Porter helped the Golden State Warriors to an NBA Championship last year, averaging 8.2 points on 46.4 per cent shooting (37 per cent from beyond the arc) in 63 games.