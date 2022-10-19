Toronto Raptors forward Chris Boucher has been ruled out for Wednesday's season-opener against the Cleveland Cavaliers with a hamstring injury.

He was originally listed as doubtful on Tuesday. Forwards Otto Porter Jr. (hamstring) and Khem Birch (knee) will also not play Wednesday, while guard Malachi Flynn (cheek) is available.

Boucher is entering his fifth season with the Raptors, having averaged 9.4 points per game and 6.2 rebounds in 80 contests last season.

After their matchup with the Cavs, Toronto will have a road back-to-back against the Brooklyn Nets on Friday and Miami Heat on Saturday.