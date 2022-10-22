Toronto Raptors forwards Chris Boucher and Otto Porter Jr. will miss Saturday's game in Miami against the Heat.

Each player is dealing with a hamstring injury and have yet to make their regular season debuts.

Boucher, 29, appeared in three preseason games before going down with the ailment. He is entering his fifth season with the Raptors, having averaged 9.4 points per game and 6.2 rebounds in 80 contests last season.

Porter did not appear in any preseason games. Signed to a two-year deal by the Raptors in the off-season, Porter helped the Golden State Warriors to an NBA Championship last year, averaging 8.2 points on 46.4 per cent shooting (37 per cent from beyond the arc) in 63 games.

The Raps fell 109-105 Friday night to the Brooklyn Nets and now sit at 1-1 on the season.