Toronto Raptors forward Chris Boucher is available to make his season debut Monday night in Miami against the Heat, the team announced.

Chris Boucher will indeed make his season debut in Miami tonight. Barnes remains questionable and will be a game-time call, which would indicate that his ankle/foot isn't as bad as initially feared. — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) October 24, 2022

Head coach Nick Nurse told reporters Saturday that the club did expect Boucher would be available to return Monday.

Reigning rookie of the year winner Scottie Barnes remains questionable and will be a game-time decision after suffering a right ankle sprain in Saturday's loss to the Heat. X-rays were negative after the game and Barnes was scheduled to be evaluated on Sunday.

TSN's Josh Lewenberg tweets that Barnes' status as questionable indicates his injury isn't as severe as initially feared.

Boucher, 29, appeared in three preseason games before going down with a hamstring injury. He is entering his fifth season with the Raptors, having averaged 9.4 points per game and 6.2 rebounds in 80 contests last season.

The Raptors head into Monday's matchup at 1-2 on the season and are coming off two straight losses to the Brooklyn Nets and Heat last week.