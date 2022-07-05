Toronto Argonauts defensive back Chris Edwards has served a three-game suspension for his role in an altercation with a fan following the 2021 Eastern Final against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, the league announced on Tuesday.

Per an agreement between the Canadian Football League and the Canadian Football Players' Association, the suspension has been reduced from six games and Edwards agreed to acknowledge in writing that he engaged in serious misconduct.

In the wake of the Eastern Final indecent, the CFL and CFLPA also agreed to a new conde of conduct for players and fans as part of their ew collective barging agreement.