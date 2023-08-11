The Edmonton Elks blew a 22-0 lead on Thursday as their multiple losing streaks were extended by a 38-29 defeat at the hands of the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

The Elks, who dropped to 0-9 on the season, have lost 13 straight games overall and lost their North American record 22nd straight home game.

“We have two penalties and zero turnovers in the first half, and then we turn around and have eight penalties and two turnovers in the second half and give them momentum," Elks head coach and general manager Chris Jones said after the loss. "We couldn't regain momentum because we were too busy trying to give the game away in the second half.

“It is the most frustrating thing I’ve ever had to deal with, but we’ve got a good bunch of kids in there. They work hard.”

Surprisingly, an injury to Blue Bombers starting quarterback Zach Collaros appeared to turn momentum in the game as backup Dru Brown sparked Winnipeg's offence. Brown threw for four touchdowns and 307 yards as the Bombers clawed back and eventually took their first lead of the game in the fourth quarter before pulling away, outscoring the Elks 14-0 in the final frame.

Making his first start of the season, Tre Ford appeared poised early to be the quarterback to end the Elks' losing skids. The Canadian finished 12 of 16 for 189 yards with a touchdown and an interception, adding 50 yards and a touchdown on the ground.

Ford's lone interception proved costly, coming just as time expired in the third quarter with the Edmonton clinging to a five-point lead.

“I think there were definitely some positive things that happened out there, but ultimately, I think the team really needed a win,” Ford said post-game, per the Edmonton Sun. “So, it’s definitely disappointing for me. I made a couple misreads and I turned the ball over.

“You can’t win the game if you turn the ball over, so I’ll take the blame for that, for sure.”

The Elks hit the road to face the Hamilton Tiger-Cats next week before returning to Edmonton for another chance to end their record streak on Aug. 27 against the Ottawa Redblacks.