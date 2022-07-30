The Los Angeles Dodgers have acquired right-hander Chris Martin from the Chicago Cubs, ESPN's Buster Olney reports.

The 36-year-old has appeared in 34 games so far this season with the Cubs, pitching to a 4.31 ERA and striking out 40 batters in 31.1 innings.

This is the second time Martin has been traded at the deadline, going from the Texas Rangers to the Atlanta Braves in July of 2019. He pitched well for the Braves during their World Series run last year, yielding only one run in five appearances.

For his career, the Arlington, Texas, native owns a 4.10 ERA with 227 strikeouts in 226.1 innings spread out over seven big league seasons.