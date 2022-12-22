Is tonight Zach Wilson's last chance to take starting job back?

The New York Jets announced they have elevated quarterback Chris Streveler from their practice roster ahead of their Thursday Night Football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The 27-year-old Streveler joined the Arizona Cardinals after winning the 107th Grey Cup with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in 2019 when they defeated the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. The Crystal Lake, Ill., native spent two seasons with the Cardinals (2020-21), appearing in seven games, throwing for 141 yards, a touchdown and an interception.

Following his release from the Cardinals, Streveler spent short stints with the Miami Dolphins and the Baltimore Ravens.

Streveler was a star for the Jets in the preseason, helping the team go undefeated and led them in rushing yards while throwing for 277 yards, five touchdowns and an interception.

Streveler threw for 96 yards and scored a pair of touchdowns in the Jets' final preseason game against the New York Giants.

The Jets added that they also elevated safety Will Parks.

Both players will revert back to the practice squad following Thursday's game.