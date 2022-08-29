The New York Jets have informed quarterback Chris Streveler that he will be released on Tuesday as the team finalizes their 53-man roster, according to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter.

The 27-year-old Streveler joined the Arizona Cardinals after winning the 107th Grey Cup with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in 2019 when they defeated the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. The Crystal Lake, Ill., native spent two seasons with the Cardinals (2020-21), appearing in seven games, throwing for 141 yards, a touchdown and an interception.

Following his release from the Cardinals, Streveler spent short stints with the Miami Dolphins and the Baltimore Ravens.

This preseason, Streveler helped the Jets go undefeated and led them in rushing yards while throwing for 277 yards, five touchdowns and an interception.

Streveler tossed a a pair of touchdowns and 96 yards in the Jets' final preseason game against the New York Giants.