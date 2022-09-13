Flames' Tanev expected to be ready for start of training camp

Calgary Flames defenceman Chris Tanev is expected to be ready and healthy for the start of the Flames' training camp, according to TSN's Salim Valji.

Obvs a typo but message remains the same…According to the Calgary Flames, blueliner Chris Tanev is expected to be ready for the start of training camp on Sept 22 https://t.co/Oh3OjukDO8 — Salim Nadim Valji (@salimvalji) September 13, 2022

The 32-year-old underwent surgery to repair a dislocated shoulder he suffered in the second period of Game 6 against the Dallas Stars in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The Toronto, Ont., native skated in all 82 games of the regular season and registered six goals and 22 assists for 28 points.

He tallied one assist in eight games during the 2021-22 playoffs.