The Buffalo Bills secondary continues to be dealt blows as NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport reports that rookie cornerback Christian Benford suffered a fractured hand against the Miami Dolphins. .

#Bills CB Christian Benford suffered a fractured hand on Sunday, source said. Rough reality for the impressive rookie. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 26, 2022

Benford, a sixth-round selection out of Villanova, drew into the lineup Sunday due to the litany of injuries to the Bills' secondary that the likes of Jordan Poyer, Micah Hyde, Tre'Davious White, and Dane Jackson sidelined.

A native of Baltimore, Md., the 22-year-old has recorded three tackles two games into his rookie campaign.

Benford was not the only rookie forced to start against Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins' offence as first-round selection Kaiir Elam out of the University of Florida was also forced into action.

There is no timeline for his return.