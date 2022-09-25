19h ago
Bills CB Benford (hand) questionable to return
The secondary continues to get thin for the Buffalo Bills as rookie Christian Benford (hand) is questionable to return vs. the Miami Dolphins, the Bills announced.
TSN.ca Staff
Injury Update: CB Christian Benford is questionable to return (hand).— Buffalo Bills PR (@BuffaloBillsPR) September 25, 2022
Benford, a sixth-round selection out of Villanova, has drawn into the lineup due to a litany of injuries to the Bills' secondary.
A native of Baltimore, Md., the 22-year-old has recorded three tackles two games into his rookie campaign.
Benford was the second rookie seeing the field as first-round selection Kaiir Elam also drew into the lineup.