The secondary continues to get thin for the Buffalo Bills as rookie Christian Benford (hand) is questionable to return vs. the Miami Dolphins, the Bills announced. 

Benford, a sixth-round selection out of Villanova, has drawn into the lineup due to a litany of injuries to the Bills' secondary. 

A native of Baltimore, Md., the 22-year-old has recorded three tackles two games into his rookie campaign. 

Benford was the second rookie seeing the field as first-round selection Kaiir Elam also drew into the lineup. 