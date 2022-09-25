The secondary continues to get thin for the Buffalo Bills as rookie Christian Benford (hand) is questionable to return vs. the Miami Dolphins, the Bills announced.

Injury Update: CB Christian Benford is questionable to return (hand). — Buffalo Bills PR (@BuffaloBillsPR) September 25, 2022

Benford, a sixth-round selection out of Villanova, has drawn into the lineup due to a litany of injuries to the Bills' secondary.

A native of Baltimore, Md., the 22-year-old has recorded three tackles two games into his rookie campaign.

Benford was the second rookie seeing the field as first-round selection Kaiir Elam also drew into the lineup.