The Baltimore Ravens have played the Cincinnati Bengals close as they seek to upset their division rivals, and they lead the Bengals 10-9 at half time.

Joe Burrow had an efficient but not overwhelming first half, as he completed 14-of-19 passes for 122 yards and a touchdown. Ja'Marr Chase caught six passes for 52 yards and a touchdown.

Tyler Huntley led a predictably run-heavy script for Baltimore as they are still without Lamar Jackson - he completed eight-of-12 passes for 70 yards with a touchdown and an interception.

The Ravens called 18 run plays against just nine pass plays, with J.K. Dobbins accounting for 38 yards on eight carries. He also scored a two-yard receiving touchdown.

On Cincinnati's third possession of the game, the Baltimore defensive front came alive - they forced a sack on a second down and hurried Burrow on third and long, which allowed the secondary to go for a strip on a short pass.

Kyle Hamilton forced the ball loose and a Ravens player recovered the fumble at the bottom of the pile to give the visitors their first turnover of the game. Baltimore marched down a short field quickly after the turnover, hitting big plays to tight end Josh Oliver and running back Justice Hill - they capped the drive off with a 21-yard field goal by Justin Tucker to take the lead.

Baltimore put together their first strong drive of the game midway through the second quarter, as they got back to their roots with the run game.

Their 20-play drive was capped off with a short pass to JK Dobbins, who stretched to break the plane of the endzone. That was only the fifth passing play of the drive, as the other 15 were on the ground. The drive covered 75 yards and put the Ravens down 9-7.

The Bengals' second drive of the game was efficient as they marched down the field, covering 60 yards in 12 plays and finishing with a touchdown pass to Chase from seven yards out.

Chase caught four passes on the drive, and Baltimore was put in a tough spot by defensive back Marcus Peters, who took a brutal taunting penalty to push the Bengals into the red zone. Evan McPherson missed the extra point try, so the Bengals led 9-0.

The Ravens' first offensive try blew up on a missed throw by Huntley - Akeem Davis-Gaither gathered the off-target pass for a Bengals interception.

Cincinnati put together a strong opening drive, but the Ravens defence held together in the red zone and forced McPherson to kick a 39-yard field goal to open the scoring midway through the first quarter.