The wait is over for Cincinnati Reds fans.

The team announced the recall of top prospect Elly De La Cruz from the Triple-A Louisville Bats on Tuesday.

🚨 ANNOUNCING ELLY DE LA CRUZ 🚨



Welcome to The Show, @ellylacocoa18‼️ pic.twitter.com/LcXKZcOLtk — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) June 6, 2023

The 21-year-old infielder is MLB Pipeline's No. 4 overall prospect for 2023.

The Sabana Grande de Boya, Dominican Republic native has appeared in 38 games for the Bats this season, hitting .298 with 12 home runs, 36 runs batted in and an OPS of 1.031.

The Reds open a three-game set with the Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday evening at the Great American Ball Park.